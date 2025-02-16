Doris Zelenka (May 27, 1932 – February 11, 2025)

Doris Zelenka, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on May 27, 1932, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Thomas Charles “T.C.” Hearn and Gladys Walker. Doris was a cherished member of her community, known for her warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and work.

Doris attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1950 graduate of Rock Springs High School. After completing her education, she embarked on a fulfilling career with Mountain Bell Telephone Company, where she worked as a telephone operator for 30 years, retiring in October 1981. Her commitment and professionalism left a gentle mark on all who knew her.

She married the love of her life William R. Zelenka December 20, 1953, in Rock Springs.

Doris was a member of the First Congregational Church, Telephone Pioneers of America, Communication Workers of America, and Young at Heart Senior Center.

Doris was a woman of varied interests and passions. She found joy in camping with her husband and friends, cherished her daily visits to the Young at Heart Senior Center for lunch, and occasionally ventured on trips to Wendover with her husband. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

Survivors include one son, Richard Zelenka of Livermore, California; one daughter, Janie Curtis of Rock Springs; one sister, Marjorie Love of Casper; one brother-in-law, Bob Zelenka of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Kenny Curtis, David Zelenka and wife Dani Fey, Catherine Widmann and husband Alex, and Margaret Oliver; three great-grandchildren, Camden Curtis, Marlies Widmann, and Christopher Zelenka; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Charles “T.C” and Gladys Hearn; husband, William R. Zelenka; two brothers, Leslie C. Hearn, and Jack Hearn; one son-in-law, L.J. Curtis; one daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Nichols; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs or Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Doris will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will continue to light the way for her family and friends.