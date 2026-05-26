Dorothy Anastos (October 30, 1941 – May 19, 2026)

Dorothy Anastos, a beloved member of the Green River community, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Born on October 30, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, Dorothy was the cherished daughter of Willie Lopez and Dora Gamez. She brought warmth, love, and kindness to all who knew her.

Dorothy moved to Rock Springs from Superior where she attended Rock Springs High School, graduating with the class of 1960. She met and married her soulmate, John Anastos, on February 2, 1961. Together, they shared a wonderful life until John’s passing on April 22, 2025.

As a dedicated owner and operator of JA Enterprises for 50 years, Dorothy exemplified a strong work ethic and inspired many around her. Her passion for cooking and baking was unmatched, with her famous Halloween popcorn balls, 600 made each year, being a particular highlight. Dorothy also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as watching her favorite soap operas, preferring the comforts of home to time spent outdoors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dorothy leaves a lasting legacy through her family. She is survived by her son, John Anastos Jr., and his wife, Susie, of Green River, and her daughter, Debbie Shaw, and her husband, Mark, also of Green River. Her loving memory will be cherished by her six grandchildren: Matthew Anastos of Rock Springs, Chandra Martin and her husband Steve, David Iwasaki, Ashley Soth and her husband Tony of Denver, Colorado, Rilee Shaw, and Danielle Turner and her husband Weston; Kyle DeLisser and wife McKenna, all of Green River, as well as by her nine great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her brother, Johnny Lopez, and his wife Hilda of St. George, Utah, her sister, Cathie Jewitt and Frank Malis of San Clemente, California, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her son, David Anastos; her sister, Judy Hursh; and her two brothers, Willie Lopez Jr. and Bobby Lopez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place to honor Dorothy’s life at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the church. Friends are invited to pay their respects one hour prior to services. Following, Dorothy will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.

For those wishing to leave messages of sympathy, condolences can be made at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Dorothy Anastos will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know her.