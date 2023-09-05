Dorothy Bly (September 28, 1943 – August 29, 2023)

Dorothy Bly, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. She was a former resident of Green River, Wyoming and a resident of Glendo, Wyoming for the last five years.

Dorothy was born on Tuesday, September 28, 1943 in Cleveland, New Mexico the daughter of Beltran and Manuelita (Montoya) Bernal.

Dorothy moved to Green River at six months of age. She attended school in Green River and graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Joe Gomez in Evanston, Wyoming in 1963. Dorothy attended cosmetology school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She worked at A Cut Above salon in Green River for over 30 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Michael Bly in 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael Bly of Wheatland; daughter, Melanie Gomez (Arnie) of Denver, Colorado; son, Patrick Gomez (Tonya) of Glendo; five grandchildren, Michael Gomez, Selena Gomez both of Aurora, Colorado, Alyssa Gomez of Glendo, Patrick Gomez of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Kaylyne Gomez of Casper, Wyoming; two great granddaughters, Harper and Ryleigh Poulsen; three brothers, Samuel Bernal, Leroy Bernal both of Green River, and Ernie Bernal of Alhambra, California; six sisters, Senaida Baca of Alhambra, Bea Martinez of Azusa, California, Elsie Ruelas of Los Angeles, California, Pauline Roberts of Woodland, California, Martha Bernal of Arcadia, California, and Teddi Coffin of Minot, North Dakota; and a large extended family of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Beltron and Manuelita Bernal and first husband, Joe Gomez.

A Funeral Liturgy for Dorothy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Saint Patrick’s Church in Wheatland, Wyoming with Father Hiep Nguyen as the Celebrant. The Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church. Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel is in charge of the services.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.gormanfh.com.