Dorothy Cathrine Bennett (September 20, 1928 – August 28, 2020)

Dorothy Cathrine Bennett, 91, of Rock Springs, died following a short illness on Frida,y August 28, 2020 at the Olympia Transitional and Rehabilitation Center in Olympia Washington where she had been residing with family since March 2019.

She was born on September 20,1928 in Hudson, Wyoming, the daughter of William D Chetterbock and Margaret Giovanini Chetterbock.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Spring High School class of 1946.

She married William E Bennett Jr. on July 4,1946 in Rock Springs.

She was a homemaker as well as one of the earliest door to door Avon Representatives.

She was a member, beloved Sunday School Teacher and treasurer of the Rock Springs Nazarene Church until it’s closing, which led her to become both a member and beloved Nursery Worker at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. She was a volunteer for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization and the Girl Scouts of America. During her volunteering for the Girl Scouts she was a leader for both her daughter Amy’s and her granddaughter April’s troops. She was an avid collector and won many ribbons at the Sweetwater County Fair. One of her most memorable entries was her collection of various Mickey Mouse items. Her interests also included fishing, gardening, music and frequenting yard sales.

Survivors include her son Timothy Bennett of Rock Springs; daughters Kathleen Faccio and her husband John of Rock Springs, Connie Johnson and husband Gordon Johnson of Nampa, Idaho and Amy Clark and husband Byron of Olympia, WA; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William E Bennett and siblings Billy, Paul, Michael, Lou, Sophie, Donna and Ann.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 250 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday September 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.