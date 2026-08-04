Dorothy E. Scutt (July 9, 1930 – July 27, 2026)

Dorothy E. Scutt lived for 96 years and 18 days. It was not an easy feat, but she made it look pretty darn good. Dorothy passed away July 27, 2026, in Green River in the presence of her family.

Dorothy was born in 1930 on her grandparents’ farm near Waco, Kentucky. Though she was raised in town, she and her “little” brother Bruce spent summers at the farm, where they had the freedom to roam, the respect to follow Mother Park’s rules (stay away from the hogs!), and the good sense to value hard work. Her appreciation of the family unit and her belief in strong independent women was just developing in young Dorothy.

When Dorothy went to Ohio State in the 1950’s she lived in the Scholarship House, met her best friends Marsha and Tucker, and eventually her husband to-be, Harry. She graduated with a Journalism degree and soon after married Harry. Within a few years they started a family ultimately having four daughters – Lee, Kathy, Susan and Nancy. Harry’s career in Petroleum Engineering took them West to the oil fields (with an ironing board strapped to the roof of the car). Dorothy loved the west and never left. “Just look at that bright blue sky” was one of her favorite sayings. Though cooking was an arch enemy of Dorothy’s, she dutifully went about the daily chore and allowed her four daughters time to engage in experimental baking (some might say “chemistry”). Music was a highlight of everyday life with impromptu sing-alongs to the piano and guitar. She loved American folk songs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After raising four children and taking on multiple part-time jobs, Dorothy landed her favorite job with the Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company in Brighton, Colorado. Together with the attorney, she became the oil and gas expert and managed the company royalties. During those years, Dorothy and Harry cherished their time together riding their horses Dandy and Cody. The time her “Kentuckian” cousins hauled horses to Colorado for trail-riding was her favorite!

Dogs were a constant joy in Dorothy’s life. She loved them dearly and never felt quite complete without one. Books were another lifelong passion; she loved literature and remained grateful, even as life slowed in her nineties, that she could continue reading. A lifetime of books gave her an expanded outlook on life (and an impressive vocabulary).

Dorothy is survived by her daughters Lee, Kathy, Susan and Nancy, her sons-in-law, Warren, Kim, and Bill, and her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Pat. Dorothy has 9 grandchildren: Erin, Jocelyn, Anthony, Samuel, Hannah, Alyssa, Joel, Spencer and Nathan. She has 14 great-grandchildren: Jenna, Jayci, Jillian, Joseph, Sophia, Lucas, Corbin, Asher, Liam, Eliza, Penelope, Gigi, Cali and William. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Tucker.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Sue Bess and Zena Tipton, her parents-in-law, Olin and Marion Scutt, her husband of 69 years, Harry Scutt, her grandson, Alex, and her son-in-law, Russell Smith.

Our family wants to express special thanks to Hospice of Sweetwater County and Mission at Castle Rock for their compassionate care of Dorothy. Private family services will be held at a future date.

Dorothy’s life was one well lived! We miss her dearly and have learned from her. Rest in peace, Momma.