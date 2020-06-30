Dorothy Elizabeth (Swede) McAlister (January 2, 1931 – June 20, 2020)

The world is missing one wonderful lady as Dorothy Elizabeth (Swede) McAlister, 89, passed on peacefully at the University of Utah Hospital on June 20, 2020. She will be missed by many.

Swede McAlister was born in American Falls, Idaho on January 2, 1931, to Lydia and Lloyd Farwell. In 1935 she and her family moved to Bondurant. She attended the Dell Creek School to receive her elementary education. She then moved to Pinedale to live with her Aunt Shortie and Uncle Jerry Cantlin where she attended Pinedale High School.

Swede graduated with the class of 1947. Her marriage to Charles Phillip McAlister followed on May 27, 1947. They moved to the Sommers Homestead where they lived and worked with Bud and Verla Sommers. Many good times and shenanigans were had here.

Several years later they moved to Powell, Wyoming where their triplet daughters were born, August 4, 1952. Unfortunately, one daughter, Luana Kay, died shortly after birth. Linda and Lydia became their pride and joy.

Later that year the family returned to Pinedale. They lived in Pinedale until the early 60’s when they moved to the P- Farm (Charlie said the P stood for poor) where they resided until their deaths. They worked hard to make this land a profitable ranch. Swede will be joining Charlie who is buried on the hill overlooking this property.

Swede’s greatest love and delight were her children and family. She spoke fondly of her Christian upbringing. Her trophies, ribbons and belt buckles are a testimony of her passion for barrel racing.

She was an excellent cook. Swede enjoyed music, dancing, playing bumper pool, gardening, leather working, embroidering, crocheting, painting with textile paints and her beautiful flower gardens.

In her later years she enjoyed visiting on the phone with neighbors, reading books, doing word searches and crossword puzzles, listening to country music with an occasional sing along and watching her favorite shows on TV especially rodeos and barrel racing, country music and polka shows.

Swede was preceded in death by her mom, Lydia Nealeigh; father, Lloyd Farwell, and step father Roy Nealeigh; as well as one still born son; daughter, Luana Kay; brother, Ed Farwell; brother and best friend, Buzz (Loyd) Farwell; sister, Wilma Kaul; as well as one grandson David Borzea; three great grandchildren, Craig Meeks and Hunter (Whitney) Sewell.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Meeks of Daniel, WY and Lydia (Jim) Borzea of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren, Joe (Keiko) Flugel of Nampa, ID; Cayle (Tracy) Flugel of Daniel, WY; Liana Mears Flugel of Saint George, UT; Charles Meeks; Trace Kelly and Lori McDonough both of Rock Springs, WY; Mike Borzea of Edmond, OK; Mandy (Tim) Sewell and Jacob Borzea of Rock Springs, WY. In addition to 10 grandchildren, she has 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sommers Homestead on July 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The address is 734 East Green River Road, Pinedale WY. A luncheon will follow.