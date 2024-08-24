Dorothy “Ellen” Bakos Kraft (April 23, 1950 – August 17, 2024)

Dorothy “Ellen” Bakos Kraft, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past one year and former resident of Oregon, Colorado, Maryland; Arizona; Pennsylvania; Canada and Japan.

Ellen was born April 23, 1950, in Baltimore Maryland; the daughter Gilman B. Kraft and Hazel L. Gesswein.

She attended schools in Parkville, Maryland and was a 1968 graduate of Parkville High School.

Ellen married Dwight K. Hirota in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in 1969 they had two children from this union and later divorced.

She enjoyed knitting; crafting; needlework; quilting and online gaming. Ellen loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include one son, Timothy Wolf and wife Kena of Rock Springs; one daughter, Emi Izquierdo and husband Chris of Hampstead, Maryland; one brother, Larry Marston of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Gabby Ensor, Azarian Wolf, Logan Izquierdo, Aurora Brown, Kadynce Brown; three great-grandchildren, Carson Pass, Naomi Martinez and Lucille Martinez.

She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Brianna Izquierdo; parents, Gilman B. Kraft and mother Hazel L. Kraft; husband Alfred; one sister, Margaret Clarke; and husband Peter Bakos.

Cremation will take place. There will be no service conducted at her request.

