Dorothy June McCormick (June 28, 1929 – March 25, 2020)

Dorothy June McCormick passed away at Sage View Care Center on March 25, 2020.

Dorothy was born June 28, 1929 in Superior, Wyo., to Thomas Overy and Gertrude Haag Overy.

She grew up in Superior with her parents and three brothers, Howard Overy, Clifford Overy and Donald Overy. She later graduated from Superior High School.

Dorothy went on to marry Joseph McCormick. Together they had seven beautiful children. They later divorced.

She retired after many years of employment with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where she worked as a laundry attendant.

She was an avid, life-long member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints. The church meant everything to her. Her many interests included bowling, crocheting, bunco, card games, bingo, computer solitaire and spending time with her large family.

She’s survived by her seven children: Ronald McCormick (Brenda), Evelyn Searle, Janet Bishop, Susie Purviance (Forrest), Ralph McCormick (Nancy), Tammy Ogden (Kraig) and Rodney McCormick (Michelle). She’s also survived by her grandchildren Chris Cordova (Paula), Rhonda Navarrete (Alex), Heather McCormick, Bobbi Robinson (Steve), Rana McCallum (Don), Kristel Levitt (Dustin), Cherie Searle (Mike), Salina Zanetti (Allen), Justin Purviance, Glenn Ogden, Josh Ogden, Jessica Glover (Andrew) and her numerous great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers and her grandson, Dustin Purviance.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Garden on June 26, 2020 at 10 am, with a picnic to follow at Wataha Park.