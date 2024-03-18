Dorothy Lee Theis Walker (October 20, 1936 – March 15, 2024)

Dorothy Lee Theis Walker, 87, bid farewell to this world Friday, March 15, 2024 in Green River, Wyoming. She lived in many places and spent a lot of her life in Green River, Wyoming and St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born October 20, 1936 in Coalgate, Oklahoma to Alvin Theis and Nellie Bates.

Dorothy married Faye Walker, August 11, 1970 in Kemmerer, Wyoming; they were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple and were happily married until he passed away December 9, 1988.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She worked for Union Pacific Railroad in both Green River, Wyoming and later in St. Louis, Missouri in crew management until she retired in August 1999 after years of dedicated service. She was the President of Union Pacific Employees Club # 18. She also loved attending her monthly UP retirement club meetings until 2019. She often spoke of and fondly remembered her connections and time with Union Pacific.

Dorothy was a spunky and feisty woman who knew her own mind and shared her opinions and thoughts freely. She had an adventurous spirit and she found solace in traveling, particularly cherishing her experiences in Kauai, Hawaii and Branson, Missouri. Yet her greatest joy came from the love she shared with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, a bond she held fiercely until her last breath.

Survivors include her sister, Elsie Norris; two daughters, Debbie Tucker of St. Louis, Missouri; Cindy Major and husband Bruce of Lyman, Wyoming; one son, Mark Peterson and wife Debbie of Green River; 11 grandchildren, Josh Peterson and wife Jamie; Jamie Walters and husband Jason; Dusty Medina and husband Tony; Brandi Kimbrough and husband Brain; Darlene Hinton and husband Chad; Roseanna Robison and husband David; Eric Major and wife Jessica; Jeremy Major and wife Elizabeth; Amiee Major and husband George; Alexandra McKinzie and husband TJ; 16 great-grandchildren, Maxwell; Mason; Shayla and husband Jonathan; Kassandra and husband Dylan; Bailey; Sidney and husband Dylan; Juliet; Carson; Nevaeh; Alanis; Wyatt; Zander; Landon; Jayquin; Matthew; Silas and nine great-great-grandchildren, Harper; Cooper; Aken; Omen; Callan; Rylan; Noah; Benjamin, and Matilda.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Faye, parents, Alvin and Nellie; three brothers, Elliott; James; JD; son, Jeffrey; granddaughter, Dena; grandson, Lance; great-grandson, Ethan and many other loved ones whom she is now reunited with in Heaven.

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Goodbye is not forever. Goodbye is not the end. It simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa in Green River, Wyoming where she has resided for the last few years. They provided her with care and support through the end of her life and that was extremely helpful for the family. We appreciate it.

Private family funeral services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.