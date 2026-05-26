Dorothy Mae Greaves (November 28, 1925 – May 20, 2026)

Dorothy Mae Greaves, 100, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center.

She was born November 28, 1925, in Portland, Oregon, to the late Edgar and Mary Skinner.

She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Portland, attended Oregon State University, and was forever proud of climbing Mt. Hood.

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While serving as a unit clerk in a San Francisco hospital, she met Dr. Howard P. Greaves, who had returned from the Korean Conflict and was serving out his residency. They were married April 14, 1951, in Portland, Oregon.

The formative years of her youth during the midst of America’s Great Depression, seemed to instill in her a dislike for wasting idle time. Soon after the last of her children were born, she became owner and operator of Greaves Beauty School in Rock Springs, which she ran for several years. As the boom of the 1970’s took hold in Rock Springs, she acquired her brokerage license and founded Greaves Real Estate. Later in life she worked for a few different real estate agencies in Phoenix, Arizona.

While working in a clerical position at Arizona State University, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration. Soon after the death of her husband Howard, in 1993, she joined the Peace Corps and was stationed in Sofia, Bulgaria for two years as an English language tutor.

Returning stateside, she lived between Phoenix and Rock Springs and worked in various retail positions, working well into her eighties. Like so many others of America’s Greatest Generation, she dealt with obstacles and hardships in life through perseverance and determination.

She is survived by her son, Howard P. Greaves Jr of Surprise, Arizona; five daughters, Janet DiTullio of Rock Springs; Barbara Greaves of Rock Springs; Margaret Moses and Bob Marsh of Oakley, Utah, Jeanne and Reid O.West of Rock Springs; Elizabeth and Kevin Cross of Rock Springs; 17, grandchildren, Jennifer Smith; Jack H Smith and Melissa Jenkins. Megan Marchetti and Greg Rodriguez; Devin and Katie DiTullio; Derek and Michelle DiTullio; Lindsay O’Reilly and Chris Heisler; Nicholas and Sarah Gallas; Brandon Moses and Courtney Joy; Dustin Moses; Cassidy and Katie West; Keaton and Dana West; Kelsey and Kenderick Wilson; Johnathan Greaves; Andrea and Greg Johnson; Sydney and Kevin Scheuers; Kreston and Allyson Cross; Kourtney and Ted Kalista; 30 great grandchildren, Julian H. Smith; Adrianna Tunbridge; Shayla Hamilton; Kimber DiTullio; Savannah O’Reilly; SeanPatrick O’Reilly; Tatum Heisler; Dominic Watts; Christian Watts; Benjamin Watts; Jackson Gallas; Alexa Gallas; Eddie Gallas; Novaleigh Moses; Azra Moses; Tate Moses; Jaxon West; Sloane West; Kashtyn West; Kameron Wilson; Kolbi Wilson; Alexander Greaves; Kaidan Johnson; Jonah Johnson; Ava Johnson; Liliya Cross; Madelyn Cross; Brexley Cross; Karson Kalista; Kynzie Kalista; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Howard P. Greaves; her parents, Edgar and Mary Skinner; her infant daughter, Dorothy Marie Greaves; one sister, Eleanor and Aaron Sohlstrom; three brothers, Otis and Betty Skinner; Douglas Skinner; Gale Skinner; one brother-in-law, William and Doris Greaves; two sisters-in-law, Delpha and Jack Allen; Clarice and Alden Roberts; one great grandson, Bryce Moses; two great-granddaughters, Peyton Cross-Kalista; Mya Zabala; one son-in-law, Dale DiTullio

Her final journey back to Rock Springs was in 2012 due to declining health and a need to be closer to her children. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Deer Trail Assisted Living and Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and support during the final chapter of her life.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dorothy’s name to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community New Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place. Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Family and friends are invited to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com