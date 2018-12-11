Dorothy Ruth Barney (April 12, 1944 – December 7, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Dorothy Ruth Barney, 74, of Green River passed away December 7, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT following a sudden illness.

She was born April 12, 1944 in Driggs, ID, the daughter of Warren and Grace Woddel Outzen.

She attended schools in Richfield, UT and graduated from Richfield High School with the class of 1962. She also attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Dorothy married Larry Afton Barney July 7, 1961 in Richfield, UT.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the church including serving as a Stake Genealogist. She had had also volunteered as a EMT in Price, UT.

She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Dorothy enjoyed painting, sewing, volunteering, shooting, being a Nana, horses, and spending time with her family which was her first priority.

Survivors include her husband Larry Afton Barney of Green River; son Larry Blake Barney of Green River; daughter Terri Barney of Green River; sister Lois Curtis of South Jordan, UT; 6 grandchildren including Baylee & Makayla Barney and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Grace Outzen, son Darren L. Barney, and sister Kathy Merchant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 15, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Green River 5th Ward Chapel, 1255 West Teton Blvd. , Green River, WY.

A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 pm Friday, December 14, 2018 at the church and 9:30 – 10:30 am Saturday at the church prior to the services.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, WY.

