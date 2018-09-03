Dorothy Virginia Croker (December 25, 1921 – August 10, 2018)

BIG PINEY — Dorothy Virginia Croker, 96, went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2018.

She always said, “wouldn’t it be nice to go to sleep and wake up in heaven?”, which is how the Lord chose to take her home.

Dorothy was born in Essington PA on December 25, 1921 to William and Virginia Powell. She grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she met and married Charles Wayne Croker on June 21, 1941.

Dorothy had three children, Wayne Jr., Bob, and Patty before the family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1949.

The boys were excited to possibly get to see some “Cowboys and Indians”! While living in Cheyenne, she then had three more children Kathy, Cokie, and Mike.

Dorothy worked as a commerical artist for FE Warren Airforce Base for 25 years. She loved painting, drawing, home design and building houses.

She also loved to read, and would say, “so many books, so little time”. The family would take road trips in the summer where she would delight in learning and sharing all the historical and interesting information about the area with the children.

Dorothy relocated to Big Piney in 2006.

She was preceded in death by her son Wayne Jr., daughter Patty (Feit), husband Charles, and two sisters Edith and Eudora.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy Bryson (Gene) and Cokie Stalick (John), sons Bob Croker (Heidi) and Mike Croker (Carol); son-in-law Ron Feit; sister Diane Shermer; brother-in-law Joe Busik; 20 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the SW Sublette Pioneers Center Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 at 11:30 where she loved to go to lunch and see all her friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the SW Sublette Pioneers center. A quote from Jimmy Stewart: “This ANGEL just got her wiings!”