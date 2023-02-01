Dorris Allee Northcutt (October 10, 1923 – January 28, 2023)

Dorris Allee Northcutt, 99, peacefully passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY.

She was born October 10, 1923, in Crockett, Texas, the daughter of Clifton and Gertie Allee. After her mother’s passing, when Dorris was 2 years old, she was raised by her grandparents, John Wesley and Amzie Knox. This family included Johnny, Edna and Lillian, whom she called brother and sisters.

She grew up in and went to school in Pearson Chapel. Dorris graduated from Sam Houston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching.

She married Hubert Erle Northcutt October 24, 1942. They were married 61 years. Hubert and Dorris had three daughters, Susanne, Erlene and Pat.

The family lived in several states throughout the years, due to Hubert’s work with Halliburton Services. After their girls were grown, Dorris and Hubert moved to Jakarta, Indonesia and lived for 12 years when Hubert began working with Iiapco Oil. Here Dorris served as Principal for the International School.

Dorris loved to travel. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Indonesia and Europe. Hubert and Dorris later retired to their farm in Pearson Chapel, Texas. They continued to travel around the U.S. and Canada while Hubert and his uncle played the different golf courses.

They purchased a second home in Rock Springs, WY so they could spend more time with their daughters and their families. They later sold their farm and moved permanently to Rock Springs.

Dorris enjoyed attending church services at the First Congregational Church of Rock Springs as well as visiting with her Church friends during coffee hour afterwards. Some of her happiest times were being with her daughters, going on trips or just spending time together. Dorris often would say what a wonderful life she was blessed with and how much she loved her family.

She is survived by her daughters Erlene Slaugh (her partner, Stan Landowski), Pat Saugh (Craig); her son-in-law Bill Ellis; grandchildren, Rita Oriet (fiancée’, Aaron Wire), Gary E. Slaugh (Kori), Justin Slaugh (Donna), Travis Slaugh (his partner, Ashley West), Stacy DiCicco, Stephanie Ellis; great granddaughters Lacy Marks, Kaila Oriet, Sarah Slaugh; grandsons, Wesley and Ryan Slaugh (Tessa), Caleb Slaugh, Cade and Sage Slaugh (their sister Piper Spurrier); and great-great grandson Brooks Slaugh.

Dorris was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Erle, her eldest daughter, Susanne and her son-in-law, Gary L. Slaugh, her grandson-in-law, Joe DiCicco.

Cremation will take place, and family services will be planned at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice in Riverton or Rock Springs, or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.