Double-Wide Trailer Suffers Significant Smoke Damage in Early Morning Fire

GREEN RIVER — At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and the Green River Police Department were called out for a report of a single-story structure fire.

Upon arrival, GRFD co-chief Bill Robinson along with Captain JP Apostolope and Captain Clint Kendall met with GRPD and were able to determine that the double wide home was on fire underneath the structure.

Firefighters worked hard to find the fire under the home and found the fire was spreading through the ductwork of the home. GRFD firefighters were able to use tactics that allowed entry into the ductwork and were able to extinguish the fire with the use of a piercing nozzle.

GRFD photo

Most items and valuables in the home were saved, but the home suffered significant smoke damage. Crews battled the difficult fire for approximately four hours before completing their efforts. GRFD responded with three engines and 22 firefighters. GRPD was able to ensure everyone was outside and were able to get the street shut down for the fire department to accurately and safely battle the fire. No one was injured during the fire and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation by the GRFD.

“Even though this is still being investigated, please practice caution when using any source of heat to thaw out lines during these freezing temperatures,” Co-chief Robinson said.