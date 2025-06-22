Doug Brough (September 14, 1974 – Friday, June 20)

Doug Brough, 75, of Mesquite, Nevada, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 20, 2025 at Mesa View Regional Hospital. He was born on Dec. 3, 1949 in Vernal, Utah, to Robert and Beverly Brough.

Doug graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1968. On September 14, 1974, he married the love of his life, Barbara DuPape, in Rock Springs. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Doug was the proud owner of Windustrial until his retirement in 2006. After retiring, he and Barbara began spending winters in Mesquite, Nevada, eventually relocating there full-time in July 2022.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Doug was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved spending time in the mountains and on Flaming Gorge. Once settled in Mesquite, he especially enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren, soaking in the warmer weather and creating memories together.

Doug is survived by his wife, Barbara of Mesquite; his children Kristen Brough and companion Richard Nightingale, Shaun Brough of Rock Springs, Shane Brough and wife Tracey and Carrie Abel and husband Greg, all of Eugene, Oregon. He is also survived by his twin brother, David Brough of West Valley City, Utah, his sister, Marilyn Veesart of Rock Springs; and his mother-in-law, Betty DuPape of Rock Springs.

Doug’s legacy lives on through his four grandchildren: Ariel Campbell-Podjun, Kylie Smith, Hadley Abel, and Ashlynn Giovale, as well as his two great-granddaughters: Jaislee Rose and Blair Lynn.

Doug was a man who believed deeply in making the most of life. He often reminded those he loved that, “life is what you make it and make sure you go out and enjoy your life,” and he led by example – embracing nature, adventure, and family with a full heart.

Per Doug’s wishes, no services will be held.