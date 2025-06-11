Douglas Arthur Hemker (Oct. 22, 1957 – June 9, 2025)

Douglas Arthur Hemker, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 9, 2025, at his home. He was a 51 year resident of Sweetwater County and former resident of Johnstown, Colorado.

He was born on Wednesday, October 22, 1957, in Rochester, Minnesota.

Douglas, known for his unwavering dedication and warm heart, spent 41 years of his life as a Surface Maintenance Mechanic, proudly working for Ciner before retiring on December 31, 2018. His hard work and commitment left a lasting legacy in the industry. Additionally, he honorably served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy.

He attended Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, Colorado.

He married Nicole Schaechterle November 2, 1984 in Green River and later divorced.

Douglas was not only a man of skill and service but also of adventure and love for the outdoors. He found great joy in hunting, fishing, and golfing, often cherishing these moments with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.

Douglas is survived by one son, Josh Hemker and wife Kayla of Rock Springs; three daughters, Amber Hemker of Rock Springs, Sarah Douglas and husband Jack of Kemmerer, Gypsy Gardner of Anchorage, Alaska; one bonus son, Matthew Thompson and wife Kaylena of Hemlock, Michigan; two brothers, Delva Hemker and wife Cathy of Green River, Wayne Hemker and wife Cindy of Urie; one sister, Mary Sathra and husband Ken of Johnstown, Colorado; seven grandchildren, London Posselt, Taylor Posselt, Annabelle Hendrickson, Kaydence Hendrickson, Callen Hemker, Izabella Silvers, Daxton Hemker; two great-grandchildren, Stella Case, Isla Case; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Erwin Hemker and wife Josina; mother, Beverly Mae Nelson and her husband Vincent; one brother, Bruce Hemker; one sister, Sharon Hemker; one nephew, Kyle Hemker.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 1 P.M. Friday, June 27, 2025 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Douglas Arthur Hemker will be fondly remembered for his love of family, his dedication to his work, and his adventurous spirit. He will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege to know him.