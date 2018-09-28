Douglas Dack (May 23, 1940 – September 24, 2018)

FARSON — Douglas Dack, 78, passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at his home in Farson, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Farson, Wyoming.

Mr. Dack was born on May 23, 1940 in Farson, Wyoming, the son of Ray Dack and Marjorie Steele.

He attended schools in Farson, Wyoming and was a 1958 graduate of the Farson High School.

Mr. Dack married Mary Jo Smardo on March 20, 1960 in Farson, Wyoming.

He started work with the Wyoming Highway Department in the Summer of 1958 as a temporary maintenance helper, and then joined the six month program with the United States Army in October of 1958 where he participated in active duty training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Mr. Dack then returned to the Wyoming Highway Department full time in April of 1959 and later retired as a maintenance foreman after 34 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, woodworking, fishing, camping, hunting, playing poker, leather work, and was very artistic. Mr. Dack was also very inventive.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Dack of Farson, Wyoming, one son; Douglas Van Dack and wife Michelle of Elko, Nevada, three daughters; Debra Dack Stanhope and husband David of Roberts, Montana, Renee Dack of Grand Junction, Colorado, Joella Dack Hughes and husband Neal of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four grandchildren; Casey Dack Williams and husband Johnny, Kyle Dack, Nicholas Hughes, Issac Hughes, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Dack was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Buck Dack.

Following Cremation a Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2019.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com