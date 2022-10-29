Douglas (Doug) Jack Kiehm (April 26, 1949 – October 24, 2022)

Douglas (Doug) Jack Kiehm, 73, from Ellsworth, Maine passed away at 11:25 p.m. on October 24, 2022 after a battle with esophageal cancer at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.

Doug was born to Helen (Combe) and Louis L. Kiehm on April 26, 1949, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He grew up with five siblings, of which he was second oldest. After high school, he went on to attend the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he eventually earned his PhD in Reproductive Science. After a post doc fellowship in Canada, he worked in Ohio and then New Jersey where he worked at DNX, Inc and met his to-be wife, Racheal Wallace. They married in 1994 and later moved to Massachusetts where he worked at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. One of the most joyful moments of his life was the birth of their son, Nathaniel Kiehm, in 1997. In 2000, they moved to Maine where he substitute taught within the Ellsworth school system for many years and labored as manager/operator/owner of the Homestead Motel & Cottages until his death.

Doug is survived by wife Racheal and son Nathaniel, sister Alicia Jones, brother Louis J Kiehm, sister-in laws Ruth (and Jim) Ralston, Rebecca (and Roy) Lincavicks, brother-in-law David (and Sheila) Wallace and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Combe) and Louis L. Kiehm, brothers Lenard, Donald and Steven, brother-in-law David Jones, nephew Richard Jones and great-nephew Taytan Wing.

Doug and his gift of gab will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the Androscoggin Hospice House for the loving and thoughtful care in his final days.

Doug’s wishes were to be cremated; however, a celebration of life will be planned for later.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to esophageal cancer at cancerresearch.org or the Androscoggin Hospice House at androscoggin.org/donate