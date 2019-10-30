Douglas Hooper (February 23, 1948 – October 27, 2019)

Douglas Dell Hooper passed away October 27 2019. He was born Feb 23, 1948 to Dell Hooper and Elenora Hooper.

He was raised in Hooper, Utah and graduated from Roy High School and Weber State College. He worked and taught Respiratory Therapy in Utah and Wyoming.

Music was a large part of Doug’s life. He played guitar and sang at weddings, funerals and was in several bands as well as a one man band.

He is survived by his son Glen and daughter Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A viewing will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary in Roy, UT.