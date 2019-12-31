Douglas Schmidt (November 19, 1954 – December 28, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Douglas Keith Schmidt, 65, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 46 years and is a former resident of Tioga, North Dakota.

Mr. Schmidt was born on November 19, 1954 in Powers Lake, North Dakota, the son of Leo Schmidt and Claudia Wilson.

He attended schools in North Dakota and was a 1973 graduate of Tioga High School.

Mr. Schmidt married Nancy McLeod on June 19, 1982 in Rock Springs, Wyoming at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.

He worked for Bridger Coal Company for 42 years until his retirement on December 1, 2019 as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Mr. Schmidt was a proud member of the Boilermakers Western Energy Union since 1978.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and an avid fisherman. Mr. Schmidt’s passions included fishing at the Flaming Gorge and his girls: Nancy, Amanda, and Rory.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Amanda Holmes and husband Chris of Evansville, Wisconsin; one brother, Craig Schmidt and wife Kelly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Debbie Lopez and husband Eddie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Rory Holmes; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Schmidt was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and one brother, Kirk Wilson.

The family respectfully requests donations in Doug’s memory be made to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 3, 2019 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.