Douglas Sweeps, Knights Return Home Sunday

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights were swept in a road doubleheader by Douglas on Saturday, falling 11-1 and 9-0, but will have an opportunity to bounce back Sunday when they return home to host Wheatland.

Douglas took control early in both contests, using first-inning outbursts to secure the sweep and hand the Knights their sixth and seventh losses in their last eight games.

In the opener, Douglas erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in an 11-1 victory.

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Bentley Carter fueled the early offensive explosion, driving in five runs while going 3-for-3 at the plate. Douglas finished with 13 hits, with Carter and K. Lenzen each collecting three.

Brylan Ginestar started on the mound for Green River and allowed 11 runs on 13 hits over three innings while striking out three.

The Knights managed five hits in the game, with Manuel Munoz, Aiden Mandros, Landon Smart, Sam Dockter and Corwin Paoli each recording one. Smart drove in Green River’s lone run.

Despite the loss, Green River played a clean defensive game without committing an error.

The second game followed a similar script as Douglas scored in each of the first three innings on its way to a 9-0 victory.

Bentley Carter again led the Cats’ offense, driving in four runs while collecting two hits. Colter Lewis and Jack Williamson also finished with two hits apiece as Douglas totaled eight hits and drew 10 walks.

Aiden Mandros started for the Knights, allowing seven runs over three innings while striking out one.

Green River was limited to four hits, with Manuel Munoz, Korbin Nielson, Landon Smart and Travin Brown each recording one. The Knights also turned a double play defensively.

The losses drop Green River to 13-24 overall heading into Sunday’s home doubleheader against Wheatland.

The Knights will look to regroup at Stratton Myers Park, where the first game is scheduled for 11 a.m. A victory would help Green River finish the weekend on a positive note before entering the final stretch of the regular season, where they will be playing at home for the rest of the way.