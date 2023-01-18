Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr. (June 10, 1948 – January 14, 2023)

Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on June 10, 1948 in Rock Springs; the son of Howard B. Rodda and Alberta Louise Zeiher.

Mr. Rodda attended schools in Nevada.

He married Patti Kae Orester in November of 1970 in Rock Springs. They had six children from this union and later divorced. He married Jo Suftko on June 5, 2010 in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death May 3, 2019.

Mr. Rodda served in the United States Navy during Vietnam.

He worked for Union Pacific Rail Road for 40 years until his retirement in 2013 as a Locomotive Engineer. He worked for himself as an electrician for many years as well.

Mr. Rodda enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting, camping, and volunteering.

Survivors include his two sons, Phillip Rodda and wife Christian of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Steven Rodda of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Melissa Lyle and husband Arron of West Richland, Washington; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jo Rodda; two sons, Douglas Rodda Jr., Thomas Rodda; one daughter, Jennifer Rodda; one grandson, Kyle Rodda; one brother, Howard Rodda; and one sister, Roberta Anderson.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors, graveside services, and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com