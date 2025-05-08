Downtown First Award Winners in Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced the winners of the 2025 Downtown First Awards May 7 at Bunning Hall for their contributions to the community.

Awards included the Outstanding Downtown Business, Spirit of Downtown Award, Outstanding New Business/Merchant, Better Rock Springs Beautification Award, and Outstanding Volunteer.

It’s All in the Details Boutique was awarded the Outstanding Downtown Business.

“I want to say I think this award probably goes to my customers. I have the most loyal customers. They have become my friends, my family. I am honored to serve them,” Anna, the owner of It’s All in the Details Boutique, said.

The Spirit of Downtown Award was presented to Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant.

The title of Outstanding New Business/Merchant was given the Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co. which became a permanent Downtown Staple after a holiday pop-up.

“For six years now, I’ve produced the Downtown Rock Springs Visitor Guide. So to be able to produce that publication and own a business in Rock Springs downtown really means a lot to me,” Jessica Evans said.

Eric F. Phillips Law Office was given the Better Rock Springs Beautification Award for the recent exterior improvement that helped transform and elevate the look of their block.

“For whatever reason, the tree in front of my building went bad on me and it had to be removed … The tree really should get this reward,” Eric Phillips joked.

Nicole Hartford received the Outstanding Individual award for her efforts when she chaired the inaugural Christmas in the Park committee. She was recognized for her tireless efforts and the $20,000 she raised while recruiting food trucks, live entertainment, and robust volunteer support.

“I can promise you that I was not the sole person behind Christmas in the Park. This was a huge effort,” Hartford praised everyone that worked on the project upon receiving the award.

The Outstanding Volunteer was awarded to Bill Ruoff who was the driving force behind Christmas Around the World Santa Project. He cut, prepped, and hauled over 50 life-sized Santa cutout and brought life to the community tradition.

“They said ‘Oh Rock Springs, just give it two years’ right? Well, that was 1977,” Ruoff said.