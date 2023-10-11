Downtown Halloween Stroll Set for Oct. 28

ROCK SPRINGS — Ghosts and goblins of all ages should Downtown Halloween Stroll. The event takes place Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Throughout Downtown Rock Springs, merchants will be offering delightful trick-or-treating experiences.

The trick or treating will guide people through Downtown Rock Springs. Folks can either bring their own bag or conveniently pick one up at one at the Stellar Cellar at 403 North Front St., the Rock Springs Library at 400 C St., or Rock Springs Historical Museum at 201 B St.

Residents can also swing by the Rock Springs Civic Center for its Halloween Hoopla extravaganza. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., people can enjoy costume contests, bounce houses, exciting games, an abundance of candy, and more. Admission is only $2, making it a budget-friendly blast for the whole family.

The Masonic Lodge at 218 B St., will also host a haunted house at the Park Hotel at 19 Elk St.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is committed to the revitalization of Downtown Rock Springs. For additional information about the organization, visit its website at DowntownRS.com or by calling 307-352-1434.