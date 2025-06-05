Downtown Mini Golf Course Opens for 2025 Season

ROCK SPRINGS —The Downtown Putt Around Mini Golf Course is officially open for the 2025 season.

Located at the corner of 5th and J Streets, the free 12-hole miniature golf course is a destination for families, visitors, and locals looking to enjoy a little fun in the heart of Downtown Rock Springs. The season kicks off with a completely refreshed course, featuring brand-new astroturf and updated obstacles.

The course is open daily and operates on the honor system. Clubs and balls are provided on-site — visitors grab what they need, enjoy the course, and are asked to return the equipment when they’re done.

The Downtown Putt Around is part of the newly designated Park District and was made possible by a grant from the Wyoming Business Council, with additional support provided by area and local businesses.

“We’re grateful for the support of our sponsors who help us keep this course fun and free for the community,” Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA said. “With the course upgrades and a full season ahead, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more families and visitors downtown.”