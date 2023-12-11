Downtown Rock Springs Business Receives Facade Grant

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recently presented a grant to Eileen’s Attic at 507 5th St., to help with the exterior paint on the business’ building.

The organization has several programs available to assist merchants in the downtown area, including a Facade Improvement Grant Program and a Facade Painting Grant Program. Grant funds for 2023 have been expended, but Rock Springs Main Street/URA will raise funds to provide additional grants in 2024.

Each year, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA holds several fundraising events. The funds generated by those events are used for the betterment of the downtown area including the issuance of facade improvement and paint grants to qualifying buildings.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. There are three standing committees helping achieve this goal: Economic Vitality, Promotions, and Arts and Culture.