Downtown Rock Springs Celebrates Successes in Annual Report

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs is celebrating a lot as the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency celebrates its 20th anniversary.

An annual report released by the Rock Springs URA highlights the work the organization has accomplished throughout the prior year, as well as challenges the notion that “downtown sucks,” as was recently floated by Rock Springs City Councilman Rick Milonas.

According to the report, the URA has received more than $85,000 in grants during 2025. Additionally, 13 new businesses opened in the downtown area throughout the year, creating 27.5 full time equivalent jobs in the downtown area. The organization also awarded three facade grants to support visible improvements to downtown businesses. As of 2026, the URA has awarded more than $300,000 in paint and facade grants to businesses.

Public investment in the downtown area has outpaced private investment by more than a 4:1 ratio. The report states there has been $2.68 million public dollars invested in the area, with approximately $560,000 in private investment made.

Looking forward, the URA approved a 2025-2027 strategic plan the organization believes will establish a roadmap for downtown investment, programming and placemaking over the next two years.

Bunning Hall and the Broadway Theater also saw high usage during the year, with Bunning Hall receiving 11,734 attendees across 119 events, while the theater had 11,029 attendees across 98 events. According to the Broadway Theater’s report, the theater was responsible for $447,777 in economic activity in 2025, which created $270,645 in household income through salaries and wages and other earnings supported through arts-related spending. Insights into ticket sales at the theater show 68% of tickets were purchased by county residents, with 32% being made by visitors.

The full URA and Broadway Theater Reports can be found here.