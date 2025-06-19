Downtown Rock Springs Clean Team Celebrates 1st Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Downtown Clean Team, an initiative launched that Rock Springs Main Street says has made a visible and lasting impact on the community.

The team has picked up 8,225 pounds of garbage, weeds, and debris; walked 360.5 miles through downtown; welcomed 1,202 visitors; and has checked in with 138 business owners. The team gets funding from Wyoming Main Street through the Wyoming Blocks Pilot Program and sponsorship support from Wyoming Waste Systems.

Heather Demary, an ambassador for downtown Rock Springs, is at the core of the effort.