Downtown Rock Springs Clean Team Sees Ongoing Success

In its second month, the Downtown Rock Springs Clean Team has picked up over 925 pounds of trash. Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS — As it completes its second month of operations, Downtown Rock Springs’ Clean Team has collected more than 975 pounds of trash.

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency said the initiative is seeing ongoing success thanks to funding from a Wyoming Main Street grant awarded earlier this year as part of the Wyoming Blocks Pilot Program.

The Clean Team aims to clean up the Downtown Rock Springs area to improve the beautification and make the city more inviting, Rock Springs Main Street said. During the second month alone, the Clean Team has collected 975 pounds of trash, as well as countless weeds pulled along the way.

Additionally, the team has walked 31.25 miles, covering every corner of Downtown Rock Springs. The Clean Team said it has also engaged with 96 visitors and residents, offering hospitality and ensuring everyone feels welcome in the community. They have also made one-on-one contact with eight local businesses, which the team said further strengthens ties between merchants and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.

Rock Springs Main Street said the Clean Team’s efforts have not only kept Downtown Rock Springs clean and well-maintained, but have also fostered a sense of pride and connection within the community.

“We are thrilled with the incredible impact the Clean Team has made in just two months,” said Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. “Their hard work and dedication to maintaining the cleanliness of Downtown and connecting with visitors and businesses has been invaluable. Thanks to the support from Wyoming Main Street and the Wyoming Blocks Pilot Program, this initiative continues to make a real difference, and we’re excited to see it grow even further.”

For more information about the Clean Team or how you can get involved, please contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or DowntownRS.com.