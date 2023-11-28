Downtown Rock Springs Gets in the Holiday Spirit

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs is kicking off Christmas festivities this weekend with the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Lighted Holiday Parade.

The community can gather Saturday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Grant and Elk Streets for a number of holiday activities. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with hot chocolate. The Horizon Theater will do a promotional performance of their upcoming production of “The Forgotten Carols,” with a community sing along. This will be followed by a Christmas story reading by the mayor’s wife Darcie Punches-Mickelson.

Mayor Max Mickelson will then speak and officially light the tree at 5 p.m. This will kick-off the Rock Springs Chamber’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade, which will start at 5:30 pm. This year’s parade theme is “Wy-Home-ing Christmas”.

The parade route this year will travel through Historic Downtown Rock Springs, starting on the corner of C Street and Broadway. The parade will then travel down Broadway then under the underpass and onto M Street. From M Street, the floats will make a left onto Pilot Butte, a left onto K Street, a right onto North Front, a right onto Elk Street, and a left onto the A Street overpass. The route is mapped out below.

The 2023 Lighted Holiday Parade route. Courtesy of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

Santa Claus will also be visiting Downtown Rock Springs Saturday, with visits taking place each Saturday throughout December before Christmas. He will be in front of City Hall on Broadway Street. Along with Santa, there will be carriage rides downtown and father and son duo, Kim and Fallon Larson, will be playing a handful of Christmas songs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. across the street from Santa. They will be encouraging community members to carol with them.