Downtown Rock Springs Hosts New Christmas Open House Nov. 16

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will host its first Downtown Christmas Open House, a holiday event created to kick off the shopping season with joy, local support, and festive fun. Taking place Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Christmas Open House will transform Downtown Rock Springs into a holiday wonderland, offering holiday cheer and family-friendly activities.

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy special holiday discounts at participating merchants, live music by Top Note Teens at 1 p.m. in Bank Court, warm seasonal drinks, free face painting, and complimentary s’mores. With holiday décor, in-store giveaways, and door prizes, this event is an opportunity for residents to support local businesses and find unique holiday gifts.

