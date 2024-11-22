Downtown Rock Springs Hosts Santas from 56 Nationalities

Cutouts of Santa Claus as he's represented in different countries are on display in Downtown Rock Springs. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Santa Clauses highlighting the 56 nationalities of Rock Springs are on display downtown through the holiday season.

“Christmas Around the World” highlights the city’s cultural heritage through life-sized, hand-drawn depictions of Santa Claus as he’s represented in different countries. Volunteer Bill Ruoff cut each image out, donating hundreds of hours to the project. Each display comes with details about the history, traditions, and unique characteristics of a culture’s depiction of Santa.

A webpage established for “Christmas Around the World” also includes resources for residents, including a coloring book, holiday activities, and the traditions and history of each Santa. Completed challenge sheets can be turned in at the Rock Springs Library on C Street for a prize.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Below are two of the 56 Santas that can be seen downtown.

A depiction of “Santa-san” from Japan. He holds a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken in a nod to the KFC Christmas meals that are popular in the country. Image from Rock Springs Main Street.