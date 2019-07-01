Downtown Rock Springs Hosts Second Annual ARTember

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is planning their second annual ARTember event for Saturday, September 14 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, an “art fair,” chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours.

While plans are materializing, the idea behind ARTember is to showcase the work of local artists, artisans, musicians and performers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is seeking artists who are interested in showcasing and selling their pieces at the “art fair” portion of ARTember. There is no cost to be involved.

If you are an artist (or know one) who wants to be involved, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 307-352-1434. The organization is also seeking musicians interested in being involved.