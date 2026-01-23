Downtown Rock Springs Launches Youth Advisory Board

ROCK SPRINGS — A new youth Council seeks to give Rock Springs’ youth a voice in how Rock Springs Main Street operates.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency organization announced the Youth Advisory Council’s creation Friday. The Council is open to students between the ages of 15 and 18 who live or attend school in Rock Springs. Applications to join the Council are available on the Rock Springs Main Street website. The Council will task its members with bringing a youth perspective to the planning and decision-making process employed by Rock Springs Main Street.

“This council is about listening, learning, and building leadership,” Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA said. “Young people experience Downtown differently than adults do. Their ideas, energy, and perspective are critical as we work to create a district that truly reflects the needs of our entire community.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the organization, the Council grew from its recently completed Transformation Strategy process that was facilitated by Main Street America and Wyoming Main Street. The strategy identifies the importance of cultivating a welcoming environment for youth and new residents and specifically recommends forming a youth advisory committee to inform Downtown initiatives and programming.

By engaging students early, the organization hopes to: