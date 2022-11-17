Downtown Rock Springs Set to Kick Off Holiday Season

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” to celebrate the holiday season this year.

Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories which will be set around the downtown area for your photo opportunities.

This year’s vignettes include:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Whoville

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Christmas Story

Home Alone

Snowmen

Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories, perfect for your photo-ops around Downtown Rock Springs.

Small Business Saturday

Downtown merchants will also be getting into the spirit by decorating their own windows with their favorite Christmas stories.

Shoppers can kick off the holiday season on Plaid Friday with free giveaways and great specials throughout Downtown. There will also be plenty of goodies available to shoppers on Small Business Saturday, November 26.

Participants are encouraged to support downtown businesses from restaurants and retail to salons and art galleries between November 25 – December 17. Shoppers can text their name and a picture of receipts from downtown businesses to 307-448-2650 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Downtown gift certificates.

Santa will be making weekly visits to the Downtown Gazebo — at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street — each Saturday from November 26 to December 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be given every Saturday during the same time and will begin in front of Coal Train Coffee on South Main Street.

Mayor’s Tree Lighting

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Community Sing-Along will take place at the intersection of Elk and Grant Streets on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 4:00 PM.

Free face painting will be available to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. The Horizon Theater will perform selections from their upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol: A New Musical” beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed immediately by a Community Sing-Along of holiday tunes.

The tree lighting will then take place promptly at 5 p.m.

Lighted Christmas Parade

The annual Downtown Lighted Christmas Parade hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will immediately follow the Mayor’s Tree Lighting.

This year the theme is “What Christmas Is All About” influenced by A Charlie Brown Christmas when Charlie Brown yells out “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?!”

Later in the month Downtown Rock Springs will host two viewings of Polar Express. The film will be shown on Thursday, December 22 at 6 p.m., and Friday, December 23 at 2 p.m. Movie-themed gift bags will be given away after the showings and a special visitor will greet everyone.

“Don’t forget, Downtown has gifts for nearly everyone on your list,” Chad Banks, URA Manager said. “Support your own, shop at home.”