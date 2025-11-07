Downtown Rock Springs to Kick Off the Holiday Season with the 2nd Annual Christmas Open House

ROCK SPRINGS — The holiday season officially begins in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, with the 2nd Annual Christmas Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event invites the community to step into a festive day of local shopping, seasonal treats, warm beverages, and joyful experiences throughout the historic downtown district.

Christmas Open House Highlights:

Free face-painting in Bank Court (11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)

Mistletoe Market at the Broadway Theater (10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

Market at the Broadway Theater (10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.) Winter Shopapalooza at Bunning Hall (10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Special promotions, treats, and festive surprises at participating Downtown shops and restaurants

“Shopping Downtown keeps dollars circulating in our own community,” said Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. “Every gift purchased locally helps support local jobs, local families, building improvements, local sponsorships, and the character of our historic Downtown. When our small businesses thrive, our whole community thrives.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Many merchants will offer holiday specials, discounts, refreshments, and gift ideas you won’t find anywhere else. For a full list of activities, special offers, and participating merchants, visit DowntownRS.com

As online marketplaces continue to expand, choosing to shop locally is a powerful investment in Rock Springs. Local businesses reinvest significantly more of their revenue back into the local economy, helping sustain jobs, community projects, and neighborhood improvements.

By taking part in the Christmas Open House, Plaid Friday, and Small Business Saturday, residents can enjoy unique shopping experiences while directly supporting the heart of the community.

This year’s Christmas Open House kicks off the entire holiday shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs and will be followed by two signature “shop local” events:

Plaid Friday — Friday, Nov. 28.

Small Business Saturday — Saturday, Nov. 29.

Together, these events encourage residents to support locally owned businesses, something especially important during current economic conditions when small businesses are working harder than ever to remain strong and vibrant.