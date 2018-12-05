Downtown Rock Springs Will Entertain Spectators with “Living Windows” on December 8

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will present living window displays throughout downtown on Saturday, December 8 from 11 am to 2 pm.

The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various scenes in the windows of local businesses.

“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Main Street manager, Chad Banks.

“We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response,” Banks said. “We hope this becomes a tradition each year throughout Downtown Rock Springs,” he added.



Where to Find the Living Window Displays

The Living Windows displays will be presented in the following businesses:

The Bike and Trike (612 Broadway Street) – Featuring Western Wyoming Community College Dance Theater

A Touch of Class (421 Broadway Street) – Featuring Sweetwater Figure Skating Club

Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies (418 Broadway Street) – Featuring Actors’ Mission Group

Bello Cappeli Salon – Featuring Community Fine Arts Center

Square State Brewing Company (422 South Main Street) – Bitter Sweet Bomb Shells

Sweet Sage (410 South Main Street) – Featuring Pineda’s Kempo Karate

Bitter Creek Brewery (604 Broadway Street) – Featuring The Rock Academy

Colorworks on Broadway ( 518 Broadway Street) – Featuring Leonor Moreno with Studio 307 Dance Center

During the same time the Living Windows are presented, Santa will be seeing visitors in the Rock Springs Historic Museum and the free horse and carriage rides will be taking place from the Historic Train Depot.

“There’s a lot of activity happening in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, December 8 so we’d love to see the whole community come down,” Banks said.