Downtown Snowman Stroll Returns for Third Year

ROCK SPRINGS – Residents will have a reason to stroll through Downtown Rock Springs as the annual Snowman Stroll returns for its third year.

The event begins Jan. 5 from 5-7 p.m. with an opening reception and unveiling at Bunning Hall, located at 603 S. Main Street. The event will show off new and returning snowmen and give residents a chance to meet the Wyoming artists behind the snowmen.

The snowmen will be scattered throughout Downtown Rock Springs and the stroll begins Jan. 8 and continues until Feb. 29. Additionally, the new S’mores Saturdays will allow visitors the chance to enjoy free s’mores. S’more Saturdays take place Jan. 13 and 27, as well as Feb. 10 and 24 in Bank Court.

Residents are also encouraged to participate in the Snowman Scavenger Hunt and find all 18 of the life-sized snowmen placed throughout Downtown Rock Springs. People can download a map of snowman locations from the Rock Springs Main Street.Urban Renewal Agency (URA) website and people with a completed scavenger hunt sheet can turn it in at the Rock Springs Library to receive a prize.

The Snowman Stroll represents a partnership between the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, the Community Fine Arts Center, and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.