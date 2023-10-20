Dozens Attend Drag Story Event at Broadway Theater

Dozens Attend Drag Story Event at Broadway Theater

Jennifer James smiles as Tara Lipsyncki signs a copy of her book "Letter from the Queen" Thursday evening after a reading Lipsyncki hosted at the Broadway Theater. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – A story hour featuring a drag queen from Salt Lake City was attended by between 50 and 55 people Thursday evening.

The event took place at the Broadway Theater and despite a resident raising concern about the subject matter related to the event, it wasn’t protested or interrupted. Though, two uniformed Rock Springs Police Department officers were standing outside the theater during the event.

The event was hosted by Tara Lipsyncki and was a reading of her book “Letter from the Queen.” The event was partnered with the Drag Story Hour organization and represents the first time a drag story event took place in the city.

This wasn’t Lipsyncki’s first visit to Rock Springs. She first came to perform in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” play last year and said she enjoys coming to the area.

One of the attendees, Jennifer James, said she supports what the event represents for First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment right to free speech is for all Americans,” she said.

