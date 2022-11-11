Dr. Albert Elbridge Morgan D.C. (August 8, 1945 – November 9, 2022)

Dr. Morgan was born in Syracuse Kansas. He attended school in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School.

He then attended The Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa and later joined his father in practice in Rock Springs. He was an exceptional carpenter and owned and operated The Carpenter Shop with his brother prior to setting up his Chiropractic practice.

Carpenter work became a hobby once he began his practice. Other hobbies he enjoyed were building dune buggies and spending time at the Sand Dunes with his family. He also liked to spend time with his family camping and fishing at “East Fork”.

He loved nature and growing trees and flowers. He was an avid gardener and bird watcher. He also enjoyed playing slot machines.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. O.R. and Betty Morgan, two brothers Ernest and Andrew Morgan, sister Patricia Allen, son Donald Morgan and two grandsons Justin and Dallas Morgan.

He is survived by his long-time companion Ruth Buckendorf, daughter Deborah Anselmi and husband Ben Fellows, son Albert Morgan, son William Morgan, and life partner Colleen Andicoechea, Daughter Melody Householder, husband Skip, son Aaron Morgan, and life partner Kim Klein, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of Dr. Morgan, there will be no services outside of a small gathering of his children.