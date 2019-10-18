Dr. Chad Franks is Back Serving Patients in Rock Springs

Dr. Chad Franks – General Surgeon is back serving Sweetwater County with a weekly clinic right here in Rock Springs!

A trusted provider to Sweetwater County for many years, Dr. Franks is on-site for appointments every Thursday and Friday from 9am to 3pm at his clinic, located at 2624 Commercial Way.

Call (307) 877-4496

to schedule your appointment today!

Services Include: Abscess Drainage

Mole Removal

Skin Lesion/Tag Removal

Small Lipoma Removal

Wound Care

Colonoscopy Consult

Hernia Consult

Gallbladder Consult

Procedures and surgeries will be performed at our wonderful facilities, South Lincoln Medical Center, in Kemmerer, Wy.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.