Dr. Chad Franks is Set to Begin Performing General Surgeries January 27th

Dr. Franks is a Board Certified General Surgeon with over 20 years of experience while also pursuing a second Board Certification in Functional Medicine.
Details
- Dr. Franks has been dedicated to providing the best in quality of care to Southwest Wyoming since 2007 and will continue to do so at Aspen Mountain Medical Center starting January 27th of 2023.
- Patients may start calling the office the second week of January to get scheduled for surgeries.
Dr. Franks wants to thank our wonderful community for all of the support over the years and looks forward to serving again here in Rock Springs.
