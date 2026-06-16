Dr. Franks Resigns Following Unexpected Family Issues

ROCK SPRINGS — Dr. Chad Franks resigned from the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees due to family issues and a desire to preserve his well being, according to the resignation letter he wrote.

SweetwaterNOW obtained Dr. Franks’ resignation letter Tuesday after requesting it from the district. The letter, dated June 11, informs Superintendent Joseph Libby and the board that the week would be his final week on the board.

“I have not taken this decision lightly,” Dr. Franks writes. “I have learned so much from each one of you, parents, and students.”

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Dr. Franks says the family issues were unexpected and that he needs time to focus on those issues and his personal well-being.

“Again, I cannot thank each one of you enough for the knowledge, support, and friendship you have given me,” he wrote.

The district is accepting letters of interest from Rock Springs residents who are interested in serving on the board. The board is also tasked with filling a vacancy for its Wamsutter representative after Anjelica Wood resigned.