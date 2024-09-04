Dr. Gerard Paul Cournoyer (November 23, 1947 – September 1, 2024)

Dr. Gerard Paul Cournoyer, 76, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2024 in Rock Springs. He was a 29 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Rockland and Cumberland, Canada.

He was born November 23, 1947 in Tracy, Quebec, Canada; the son of Lucien Cournoyer and Louise Gauthier.

Gerard attended College of Laval in Quebec, Canada. He received his doctorate degree from Medical University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada. He certified in family medicine.

He married the love of his life Joyce Anne Green November 12, 1977 in Ottawa, Canada.

Gerard worked for over 17 years with his medical practice in Rock Springs. He was on the medical staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sage View Medical Center, and Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa. He was a five-year volunteer with hospice of Sweetwater County.

He enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandson, He loved golfing with the senior league at White Mountain Golf Course for many years. He played hockey for the Rock Springs TNT traveling team, was a sponsor of the Miners hockey team for many years. He also enjoyed playing racquetball and pickleball with his partners at the Rec. Center, such as Paul Ng and others.

He loved art and drawing and painting many beautiful things for his wife.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Anne Cournoyer of Rock Springs; two sons, Alexandre and Marie Eve Cournoyer of Quebec, Canada and Benoit and Elizabeth Menrath of Bend, Oregon; one brother, Pierre Cournoyer of Quebec, Canada; three sisters, Marie Paule Cournoyer of Katonah, New York, Carole Cournoyer and Yvon Laforce of Quebec, Canada, Sylvie and husband Hillar Pintson; of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; one grandson, Leo Cournoyer; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Louise Cournoyer; three brothers, Rene Cournoyer, Jean Cournoyer, Luc Cournoyer.

Cremation will take place; a private family service will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Gerard’s memory to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901 or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.