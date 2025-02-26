Dr. Grant Christensen (September 21, 1945 – February 23, 2025)

Dr. Grant Christensen, 79, of Rock Springs, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2025, in Rock Springs.

He was born on September 21, 1945, in Rock Springs, where he spent much of his life dedicated to his family, profession, and community.

He split his time over the past seven years between Rock Springs and Riverton, where he worked as Dental Clinic Supervisor at Wind River Family and Community Healthcare. A lifelong learner and dedicated professional, Grant graduated from Western Wyoming Community College (A.A., 1966), Brigham Young University (B.S., 1968), and Loyola University of Chicago College of Dentistry (D.D.S., 1972). He specialized in pediatric dentistry at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine (Certificate, 1974) and later served as Associate Professor of Human Growth and Development and Pediatric Dentistry at the university. His career in pediatric dentistry spanned decades, from private practice in Rock Springs to serving underserved communities, including the Wind River and Rosebud Indian Reservations.

Grant was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith was central to his life, and he devoted time to studying the gospel and living its principles. He believed in the power of faith, kindness, and service, and he strived to reflect those values in his daily interactions. His dedication to the church and its teachings guided him in both his personal and professional life.

Grant was deeply involved in public health and education. He was State Dentist for the Wyoming Department of Health, a consultant for Wyoming Medicaid, and served as CEO of the Sweetwater County Health Department. His work expanded beyond clinical practice—he was a speaker at national conferences on oral health and a driving force in school-based mobile dental programs.

His commitment to education extended beyond his teaching roles at Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry. He was a dedicated public servant, serving on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees for 11 terms as the chairman, shaping the future of education in his community. He was also an influential member of the Western Wyoming College Board, serving two terms as the chairman and working to expand educational opportunities in the region. He was a passionate advocate for children’s health through his work with the Wyoming Cranio-Facial Defects Team, where he served as a director for eight years.

Beyond his professional achievements, Grant had an unwavering love for the outdoors. He was a wilderness ranger in the Bridger Wilderness, spending summers on horseback, maintaining trails, and protecting the wild spaces he cherished. He also owned a farm in Eden, where he and his family spent summers working the land, haying, and embracing the hard work and rewards of rural life. His experiences in the backcountry led him to write memoirs and fiction, including two published novels. He was also an avid fly-fisherman, photographer, golfer, and musician, with a deep-rooted passion for sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, BYU, and University of Wyoming athletics.

Grant shared 56 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Johnne. Their love story began in Rock Springs, where he first admired her from afar before finally mustering the courage to ask her out. Together, they built a life full of love, laughter, and adventure, from wilderness honeymoons to raising a family.

He is survived by his wife, Johnne Christensen; daughters Mandi Fraughton of Mountain View, and Emily (Daniel) Quintana of Casper; daughter-in-law Marni Christensen of Rock Springs; grandchildren Jordan Christensen, Bethany Christensen, Gage Covington, and Indianna Covington; mother, Nedra Burke of Evanston,; step-mother Florence Christensen of Douglas; brothers Bruce (Brenda) Christensen, and Troy (Jo) Marble; sister Shelly (Jim) Creaser; along with several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Neil Christensen; father, Dixon Christensen; step-fathers, Larry Burke and Bud Marble; father and mother-in-law Frank and Eleanor Liska; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Bobbi Liska; sisters, Donell Pechacek, Betty Tinker, and Sherry Hymel.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Opera Wyoming, Cowboys Against Cancer, or your preferred charity of choice in his memory.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.