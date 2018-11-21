Dr. Jared Edward Sare (January 10, 1983 – November 18, 2018)

PINEDALE — Dr. Jared Edward Sare was born January 10th 1983 to Kenneth and Karen Sare in Rexburg, Idaho.

He grew up in the Rexburg area and participated in many varied activities including football, wrestling, cross country and FFA.

He graduated from Madison High School in 2001 with high honors. The summer of 2001 Jared left Rexburg to try his hand as a wrangler at the Lazy K Bar Dude Ranch in Big Timber, Montana.

The following summer Jared wrangled at the Rock Creek working dude ranch in Big Timber, Montana. Jared attended the University of Idaho from 2001-2005 received a degree in science and pre-vet medicine.

He attended Washington State University graduating as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. His first job as a DVM was working in Lakeview Veterinary Clinic in Lakeview, Washington.

On October 25, 2010 Jared married Emily Jane Briggs at Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

On December 27, 2011 Evelyn Jane Sare was born to this union. She soon became the light and center of Jared’s life. A great day for Jared was being with Evelyn.

The fall of 2012 Jared Emily and Evelyn moved to Pinedale, Wyoming where Jared established Western Sky Veterinary Services. Upon arrival in Pinedale Jared’s family was quickly adopted by the Tina and James’s Nelson family.

Jared continued to develop and expand his veterinary practice in Sublette county and surrounding areas.

Jared enjoyed and was very willing to give service to others in the community. He supported the FFA youth and 4-H students in Sublette county.

In addition he was a hockey coach and participated in rodeo and branding activities in the community. He was known for his wide flat brimmed hat, his compassion for animals and their owners, his sense of humor, and his many acts of kindness and willingness to help others.

He was known as a person of integrity and honor. Jared’s kind and tender heart endeared him to others. Jared passed away November 18, 2018 in a vehicle accident.

Survivors include his daughter Evelyn Sare; parents Karen Sare and Kenneth and Jacki Sare; brothers David, Michael and Spencer; step sisters Nicki, Angela, Melissa and grandmother Barbara Sare along with many aunts, uncles and cousins, and a dear friend Michele Cunningham.

Funeral services will be November 28, 2018 at the Fremont Peak ward LDS chapel in Pinedale, Wyoming at 11 a.m. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 am to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment will follow at the Cora Cemetery in Sublette County.

Friends and family have set up a fundraising page for Jared’s young family.