Dr. Javier Hernandez Joins MHSC As New OB/GYN

Dr. Ken Holt has joined the growing OB/GYN team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the CEO of MHSC Irene Richardson praises him for being a perfect addition to the obstetrics team.

Dr. Hernandez enjoys small community medicine and wants to be involved with the community. Dr. Hernandez is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Group, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Albuquerque Women’s Health, and Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

He completed his schooling at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and received a medical degree from Universidad Central Del Caribe School of Medicine in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. He attended the graduate program in molecular biology at Ohio State University in Columbus. He also attended Emory University in Atlanta Georgia with a major in biology and a minor in psychology.

He told MHSC, “Providing quality women’s healthcare for, not only our community but all the communities in southwest Wyoming, is important.”

He will be joining Dr. Samer Kattan, Dr. Wagner Veronese Jr., Dr. Jeffery Wheeler, Dr. Ken Holt, Nurse Midwife Starla Leete, and Emily James, FNP-C, at MHSC.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

