Dr. Javier Hernandez Joins MHSC As New OB/GYN

Dr. Javier Hernandez has joined the Obstetrics and Women’s Health of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after his time at Evanston Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez enjoys small community medicine and wants to be involved with the community. Dr. Hernandez is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Group, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Albuquerque Women’s Health, and Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

He completed his schooling at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and received a medical degree from Universidad Central Del Caribe School of Medicine in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. He attended the graduate program in molecular biology at Ohio State University in Columbus. He also attended Emory University in Atlanta Georgia with a major in biology and a minor in psychology.

He told MHSC, “Providing quality women’s healthcare for, not only our community but all the communities in southwest Wyoming, is important.”