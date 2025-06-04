Dr. Lawrence ‘Larry’ Schlachter (Dec. 25, 1930 – Dec. 17, 2024)

Dr. Lawrence ‘Larry’ Schlachter, a beloved partner, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, California, on December 17, 2024, at the age of 93. He was the youngest of four children born on December 25, 1930, in Rock Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Josephine Schlachter; his sisters, Elsie Cundy and Geraldine Evans; and his brother, Charles Schlachter. Lawrence graduated from Rock Springs High School and attended the University of Wyoming for two years before completing his undergrad at the University of Utah. Lawrence became a very accomplished radiologist who always had fond memories and stories about his life and education in Wyoming. Lawrence loved working and continued until he reluctantly retired at the ripe old age of 80.

While his family could recite a litany of the amazing accomplishments he had achieved throughout his long life, they were very proud of him. Lawrence’s family wants him to be remembered most for the man he was. He grew up in Rock Springs during the Great Depression, coming from humble beginnings. Still, through grit, passion, and determination, he created the incredible life he enjoyed while continuing lifelong learning, which he felt was critical. Larry built and programmed his first computer, played piano beautifully, spoke multiple languages, and traveled extensively. He enjoyed good meals with friends and family, while recounting wonderful stories about how his mom made the most delicious meals from very modest ingredients to feed the entire family. Memories of his siblings and their shenanigans, as well as his older brother Charles fixing up a car and giving it to him, with continued tinkering to keep it going. His sisters kept him in line and spurred him to be the best he could be, while also doting on him.

Later in life, Lawrence and his partner enjoyed time with his siblings and nieces, where he could reminisce, play them a ballad, share cherished memories of his trips abroad, discuss good books and movies that intrigued him, and engage in philosophical discussions. He had a wicked sense of humor, immense wit, and much wisdom. It was always a joy for his two nieces to spend time with him and share life experiences and memories. Larry will be long remembered for his love of family, dedication to his work, intelligence, sense of humor, and generosity. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

His loving partner and the light of his life, Jan Czajkowski, M.D., of Sacramento, CA; two nieces, Carol (Gene) Scheibe and Darlena Schlachter-Potter (Patrick) of Cheyenne; and many friends around the nation who enriched his long life.

Lawrence will be significantly missed and never forgotten.

A public graveside memorial service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Rock Springs, WY, on June 13th at 1 p.m. to celebrate his long and prosperous life.