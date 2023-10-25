Dr. Michael Barnum (July 6, 1967 – August 10, 2023)

Dr. Michael L. Barnum was born and raised in Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School class of 1985. He attended the University of Wyoming, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1990. Then preceded to the University of Arizona College of Medicine, obtaining his doctorate in 1994. Completing his internship and residency at the University of Utah School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals. Specializing in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Barnum practiced at Granger Medical in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 2005 he accepted a position with Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, becoming a partner in 2008.

He enjoyed working with his patients, traveling the world, baking grandma’s homemade carrot cake and pumpkin rolls, watching movies, but most of all spending time with his friends and family.

Dr. Barnum passed away in his sleep Aug. 10, 2023, at his home in Long Beach, California.

He is survived by his mother, Penny Trujillo and step-father Eddie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father, Bobby M. Barnum and stepmother Lynette of Fort Bridger, Wyoming; brothers, Bob Barnum and wife Tonja of Midland, Texas; Louis Barnum and wife Krysten of Chesterfield, Virginia; step-brother, Eddie Trujillo and wife Marci of Bakersfield, California; step-sister, Louanna Trujillo Esquivel and husband Steve of Evans, Colorado; devoted friend, Tristen Do; trusted colleague, Dr. Brian Nguyen; dedicated(work wife)nurse Patty Chavez all of Long Beach, California; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Norma Dooley; paternal grandparents, Charles and Josephine Barnum; along with aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place; A Private Family Service will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dr. Michael’s memory to the Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.